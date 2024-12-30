Breaking News
Odisha Special arrangements for smooth darshan in Jagannath temple for December 31 and January 1

Odisha: Special arrangements for smooth 'darshan' in Jagannath temple for December 31 and January 1

Updated on: 30 December,2024 01:14 PM IST  |  Puri
mid-day online correspondent |

DIG (Central) Charan Singh Meena said 60 platoons (1 platoon comprising 30 personnel) would be deployed for crowd management on the two days

Odisha: Special arrangements for smooth 'darshan' in Jagannath temple for December 31 and January 1

Puri's Jagannath temple. Pic/ istock

Odisha: Special arrangements for smooth 'darshan' in Jagannath temple for December 31 and January 1
Keeping in mind the large congregation of devotees and tourists in this pilgrim town on the occasion of the New Year celebration, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and police have made elaborate arrangements for smooth darshan of deities and movement of tourists, reported news agency PTI.


The SJTA in a statement said, "Entry for darshan in the 12th-century shrine will be allowed only through the Singhadwar (Lion's gate), while exit has been arranged through the other three gates. General devotees will not be permitted to enter through any gates other than the Singhadwar," reported PTI.


However, this arrangement will not apply to servitors and their family members, who may enter or exit through any gate.


"We seek everyone's cooperation for the smooth implementation of this arrangement for the orderly darshan of Mahaprabhu (Lord Jagannath)," SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, reported PTI.

He said this arrangement in the temple will be implemented on December 31 and January 1.

This apart, the Puri district administration and police have made elaborate security arrangements for devotees. Barricades have been erected from the Singhadwar to Market Square in the town so that the devotees can enter the temple in an organised manner.

DIG (Central) Charan Singh Meena said 60 platoons (1 platoon comprising 30 personnel) would be deployed for crowd management on the two days. At least 10 additional SPs, 33 DSPs, 62 inspectors, 245 sub-inspectors and assistant SIs would be deployed for crowd control and management, reported PTI.

Two teams of police would be deployed inside the temple and arrangements have been made to engage special anti-snatching teams, Meena said, adding that traffic arrangements and parking places have been prepared for devotees and tourists coming from different places.

He said checking of vehicles has already started at different entry points to Puri and in the town. A special outpost would be opened on the sea beach, which will keep watch on the tourists visiting the sea beach.

(With inputs from PTI)

