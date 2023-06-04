Breaking News
Odisha train accident: CM Patnaik announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of dead, Rs 1 lakh for injured

Updated on: 04 June,2023 10:52 AM IST  |  Odisha
mid-day online correspondent |

The deadliest accident in two decades took 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Pic/AFP

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Odisha train accident has been announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday. This extra-gratia is to be paid from CM's Relief Fund.


"The next of kin of the deceased will get the assistance of Rs 5 lakh and those who sustained serious injuries will get Rs 1 lakh as assistance," the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) Odisha said, as quoted by PTI.


The deadliest accident in two decades took 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.


Office of the Chief Minister (CMO) Odisha stated that the Chief Minister has also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families, and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

The victims of the train accident are undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals between Bhubaneswar and Balasore, PTI quoted the statement.

On Saturday, Odisha CM reached the accident site and took stock of the situation in Odisha's Balasore where a passenger train collided with a goods train leaving several injured.

Meanwhile, the restoration work is underway at Odisha's Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident.

Moreover, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who reviewed the restoration work at the Balasore triple train collision site on Sunday, said the root cause of the accident has been identified and the track will likely be restored by today.

"The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," Vaishnaw told ANI.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods trains on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

