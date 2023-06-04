Daily Decode: Deadliest train accidents India witnessed since 2012

On 22 May 2012, a cargo train collided with the Hubli-Bangalore Hampi Express near Andhra Pradesh, resulting in approximately 25 fatalities and around 43 injuries

In one of the deadliest train accidents, at least 288 people have lost their lives and over 1000 others have been injured as the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district. This tragic incident adds to a series of major train accidents that have occurred over the past decade.

Here are major train accidents India witnessed in the last ten years:

Hampi Express Mishap (2012): On May 22, a cargo train collided with the Hubli-Bangalore Hampi Express near Andhra Pradesh, resulting in approximately 25 fatalities and around 43 injuries. The mishap occurred when four bogies of the train derailed, and one of them caught fire.

Gorakhdham Express Collision (2014): On May 26, the Gorakhdham Express collided with a halted goods train near Khalilabad station in the Sant Kabir Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh. This accident claimed the lives of 25 people and left over 50 others injured. The Gorakhdham Express was en route to Gorakhpur.

Indore-Patna Express Derailment (2016): On November 20, the Indore-Patna Express derailed close to Pukhrayan in Kanpur, causing a devastating loss of at least 150 lives and leaving more than 150 passengers injured.

Kaifiyat Express Derailment (2017): On August 23, nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. The accident resulted in at least 70 injuries, adding to the toll of train accidents in recent years.

Utkal Express Derailment (2017): On August 18, the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar, leading to the loss of 23 lives and injuring nearly 60 others.

Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailment (2022): On January 13, 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed in the Alipurduar region of West Bengal. This unfortunate incident caused the death of 9 individuals and left 36 others injured.

Triple Train Crash in Odisha (2023): On June 2, the triple train crash in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train resulted in the tragic loss of at least 288 lives and left more than 1000 people injured.