Odisha train accident: Team of doctors rushed to provide medical aid to injured

Updated on: 04 June,2023 09:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equipment, the sources said.

File Photo/PTI

A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS here and other central hospitals of Delhi have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special IAF flight to provide medical assistance to those injured in the deadly Odisha train accident, official sources said on Sunday.


The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equipment, the sources said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is in Odisha and will visit the AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Cuttack medical college on Sunday to take stock of medical assistance being provided to the victims of the train accident.


Doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar were earlier dispatched to Balasore and Cuttack in Odisha to assist in the relief operations at the site of the train accident, Mandaviya had said on Saturday. The triple train accident has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.


The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

