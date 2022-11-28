×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Odisha Womans disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach family alleges murder

Odisha: Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Updated on: 28 November,2022 02:53 PM IST  |  Puri
PTI |

Top

The family members said that the woman went missing after going outside her hotel room to bring wet clothes on November 23, her body was found on November 26

Odisha: Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Representational Pic


The family members of a woman from Madhya Pradesh on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the mysterious death of their daughter at the sea beach here.


The 18-year-old woman's disfigured body in underwear was found on the sea beach near the Penthakata area here on November 26, police said.



While police suspect it to be a case of drowning, the family members alleged that their daughter was killed.


They alleged that their daughter was kidnapped from hotel and killed by pouring acid on her face so that she could not be recognized.

Also Read: 4 killed in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

The family members said that the woman went missing after going outside her hotel room to bring wet clothes on November 23, her body was found on November 26. The father identified his daughter's body from the earring, gold nose pin, red ribbon on her hand, and a black ribbon on her ankle.

The family members alleged that after the postmortem was conducted the police told them about a body found on the sea beach.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police, Puri, VK Sing said: "I am looking into the incident. The police will give details after 5 PM."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
odisha madhya pradesh news india Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK