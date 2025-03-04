Breaking News
Odisha Youth kills parents sister for opposing online game addiction

Odisha: Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game addiction

Updated on: 04 March,2025 01:22 PM IST  |  Paradip
PTI |

The accused was annoyed with his parents and sister for "opposing him playing online games on his mobile phone", officials said.

Representational Image

Representational Image

Odisha: Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game addiction
A 21-year-old college student killed his parents and sister using stones in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday morning as they were opposed to his addition to online games, police said on Tuesday.


The incident took place at Jayabada Sethi Sahi under the Jagatsinghpur Police Station area around 3 AM as the student used stones or any other hard objects to smash the heads of his father, mother and sister, Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said.


A preliminary investigation revealed that accused Surjyakant Sethy was annoyed with his parents and sister for "opposing him playing online games on his mobile phone", Jagatsinghpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Prabhas Sahu said.


The deceased were identified as Prasant Sethy alias Kalia (65), his wife Kanaklata (62) and daughter Rosalin (25).

"After the incident, Surjyakant Sethy hid near the village, and later he was arrested," the SP said.

Udgata said the youth was suspected to have a mental problem.

Local MLA Amarendra Das said that the family members had once come to him over some land dispute.

Villagers claimed that Surjyakant admitted to them that he killed his parents.

A police team led by the SP and a scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation, another officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, he added. 

odisha Crime News india India news

