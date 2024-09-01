Oil marketing companies have increased the price of 19-kg commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinders by Rs 39. The hike is effective from Sunday, September 1. Following this hike, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,691.50. On July 1, oil marketing companies had reduced the prices of commercial LPG

Following this hike, the retail price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,691.50.

On July 1, oil marketing companies had reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 30 to provide relief to businesses and commercial enterprises. Following the price cut, the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder dipped to Rs 1,646.

On June 1, the rate of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders was further less in Delhi, at Rs 1,676 after companies brought the retail price down by Rs 69.50. Prior to that, on May 1, there was a reduction of Rs 19 per cylinder.

These frequent adjustments in LPG cylinder prices at the start of each month highlight the dynamic nature of the market. Various factors, including international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, significantly influence these pricing decisions.

While the specific reasons for the recent price changes have not been disclosed, it is clear that oil marketing companies are responsive to broader economic conditions and market fluctuations.