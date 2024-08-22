Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2024 03:14 PM IST  |  Warsaw
mid-day online correspondent |

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski on bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine conflict, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar is in Poland as part of the Indian delegation that is visiting the European country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi and his polish counterpart Donald Tusk held a meeting at Warsaw on Thursday. Pic/PTI

On Day 2 of his visit to Poland, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi met his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. 


PM Modi's visit to Poland is the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the central European country in the past 45 years.



"Finally. After 45 years! Prime Minister @narendramodi, good to see you in Warsaw," Tusk posted on X.


Before the talks, PM Narendra Modi received a ceremonial red carpet welcome at the Chancellery.

"A new landmark in the India-Poland partnership! PM @narendramodi was warmly received by PM @donaldtusk of Poland at the Federal Chancellery in Warsaw and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland after 45 years will impart fresh momentum to the India-Poland partnership," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Narendra Modi will also hold talks with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda. 

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also met his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski on Thursday in the Polish capital Warsaw and said they had a "good conversation" on bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine conflict, as well as the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar is in Poland as a part of PM Narendra Modi's delegation.

"A good conversation this morning with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific situation and bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM expressed confidence that PM Narendra Modi's visit will give a fresh impetus to the bilateral ties with Poland.

In the second leg of his two-nation visit, PM Narendra Modi will be travelling to Kyiv, the capital of war-hit Ukraine.

(With PTI inputs)

