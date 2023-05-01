Cong slams Modi for missing out key issues plaguing the country, including the sexual harassment allegations against his own leader

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article On ‘historic’ 100th episode, PM had nothing to say to these wrestlers x 00:00

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Sunday hailed the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme as “historic”, even as wrestlers continued their protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding action against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh facing several allegations of sexual harassments.

The Congress took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi for his “maun ki baat (silence)” on critical issues. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted: “Today is FekuMaster Special. The 100th day of Mann ki Baat is being heralded with great fanfare. But it is Maun ki Baat on crucial issues like China, Adani, increasing economic inequalities, price rise of essential commodities, terror attacks in J&K, insults to women wrestlers, non-fulfilment of promises made to farmer organisations, corruption in so-called double-engine state governments like Karnataka, conmen with close links to BJP, etc.”

Also Read: PM Modi changed world's perception towards India: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

The Delhi police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

The protesters demand that Brij Bhushan be sacked from all the posts he holds. The BJP MP from Kaiserganj added that the protesters are mere “toys” in the hands of the Congress and other opposition parties. Brij Bhushan also praised Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associating himself with the ongoing protest, saying he was “standing with the truth”. “If they (protesters) will go back (to their home) and sleep peacefully after my resignation, I am ready to resign,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever