One burnt alive, two injured after 2 bikes collide, catch fire in Odisha

Updated on: 30 September,2024 01:19 PM IST  |  Rourkela (Odisha)
PTI |

The incident occurred near Kurapani village in the morning when the motorcycles collided head-on at high speed, they said, adding, that both the vehicles were completely damaged in the fire

Representational Image

One person was burnt alive while two others were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on and caught fire in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Monday, police said.


The incident occurred near Kurapani village in the morning when the motorcycles collided head-on at high speed, they said, adding, that both the vehicles were completely damaged in the fire.


It was suspected that the petrol tank of one of the bikes (in which a single person was riding) exploded after the accident and the motorcycle rider was burnt alive while the two other riders in the other motorcyle were thrown away, a police officer said.


Following the incident, local fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flame. The two injured persons have also sustained burn injuries and have been admitted to a hospital in Rourkela, the officer added. PTI COR BBM BBM RG

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

