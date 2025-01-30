Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > One day baby undergoes successful heart surgery at Delhi hospital

One-day baby undergoes successful heart surgery at Delhi hospital

Updated on: 30 January,2025 08:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The three-hour-long surgery was successful and the baby was discharged in stable condition after 16 days of post-operative care. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, performed the Arterial Switch Operation to correct the defect

One-day baby undergoes successful heart surgery at Delhi hospital

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
One-day baby undergoes successful heart surgery at Delhi hospital
x
00:00

A one-day baby from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly underwent a successful high-risk open-heart surgery at a private hospital here, doctors said. They said the infant suffered from Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a rare condition in which the major arteries of the heart are reversed, along with a hole in the heart.


The three-hour-long surgery was successful and the baby was discharged in stable condition after 16 days of post-operative care. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, performed the Arterial Switch Operation to correct the defect.


Awasthy said the baby's condition was detected during a routine 20-week pregnancy scan when doctors suspected cardiac anomalies. The newborn is now recovering well at home, and doctors have advised continued follow-up care to monitor growth and heart function.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh bareilly delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK