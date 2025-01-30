One-day baby undergoes successful heart surgery at Delhi hospital

The three-hour-long surgery was successful and the baby was discharged in stable condition after 16 days of post-operative care. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, performed the Arterial Switch Operation to correct the defect

A one-day baby from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly underwent a successful high-risk open-heart surgery at a private hospital here, doctors said. They said the infant suffered from Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a rare condition in which the major arteries of the heart are reversed, along with a hole in the heart.

The three-hour-long surgery was successful and the baby was discharged in stable condition after 16 days of post-operative care. Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, performed the Arterial Switch Operation to correct the defect.

Awasthy said the baby's condition was detected during a routine 20-week pregnancy scan when doctors suspected cardiac anomalies. The newborn is now recovering well at home, and doctors have advised continued follow-up care to monitor growth and heart function.

