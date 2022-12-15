Breaking News
One dead, over 40 passengers injured after two buses collide head-on in Indore

Updated on: 15 December,2022 09:40 PM IST  |  Indore
The deceased was identified as Rahul (25), a resident of Jamli Kala village in Khandwa disrict

Representative Image


One passenger died and over 40 passengers, including women and children, received injuries after two private buses collided head-on at Simrol Baigram Ghat in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, an official said.


The deceased was identified as Rahul (25), a resident of Jamli Kala village in Khandwa disrict.



Superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr PS Thakur, confirmed the death.


According to reports, one of the buses was heading towards Khandwa from Indore while the other was bound for Indore from Khandwa. T

The injured passengers were admitted at Indore's MY hospital. A few of them was said to be in a serious condition.

Thakur told ANI, "All the injured persons are under treatment. We have increased the number of doctors and nursing staff at the hospital to ensure proper treatment of the injured."

