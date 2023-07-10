One dead, three missing in fishing boat accident off Kerala coast

The incident was reported from Muthalapozhi near Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram district

Representational Image

A fisherman lost his life and three others went missing after their boat capsized in the seas off the Kerala coast in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident was reported from Muthalapozhi near Perumathura in Thiruvananthapuram district, police said.

Anjuthengu police said they have recovered the body of Kunjumon (42) while three others, Robin (42), Biju (48) and Biju (55), were missing.

"The weather was rough in the morning, and the fishermen were in a mechanised boat. We are still searching for the missing persons," a coastal police official told PTI.

Muthalapozhi at Perumathura is a place where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake meet the Arabian Sea.

