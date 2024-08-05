The incident occurred in Jairampur under the Mehmudabad police station area on Sunday night

The police said that a 17-year-old girl, who was part of a group of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims, was killed and three teenagers were injured when they were hit by a speeding SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, reported news agency PTI.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveen Ranjan said some Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were going to Bhagauli Teerth in Barabanki district's Baddupur to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva, reported PTI.

On their way, they were hit by a speeding SUV from behind. Neha (17), who was part of the group, died and three others -- Arun (15), Sanjana (17) and Rajni (18) -- were injured. All four of them are from Samnapur here, Ranjan said, reported PTI.

The injured were rushed to the community health centre and later referred to Lucknow, he said, reported PTI.

The SUV has been impounded and its driver has been detained, police said.

In another incident, at least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death and two others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bihar's Vaishali district, a senior official said on Monday, reported PTI.

The incident took place in Sultanpur village in Industrial police station area around 11.15 pm on Sunday.

Officials investigating the matter said action will be taken if lapses are found on anyone's part.

"Nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims (Kanwariyas) died and two others sustained injuries when the top portion of their vehicle touched a high-tension overhead wire in Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station. They were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform Jalabhishek," Vaishali District Magistrate Yashpal Meena told PTI.

"Preliminary investigation suggested that the victims did not take the dedicated route fixed for the Kanwariyas. The two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital. Both of them are out of danger. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," he said.

The DM said that the district administration has ascertained the identity of the deceased, who hailed from Vaishali and adjoining areas, and ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each have been provided to the next of the kin of the deceased, reported PTI.

