Uttar Pradesh: One Kanwar pilgrim dies, another injured as speeding bike hits sleeping devotees in Muzaffarnagar

In a tragic incident, one Kanwar Yatra pilgrim died and another was injured in a road accident in the Ratanpuri police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said. The police said that three Kanwar devotees laid down on the side of the road after being tired when a speeding bike hit the sleeping devotee, leaving him dead.

Khatauli CO Ramashish Yadav said, "Information was received that an accident has happened in Ratanpuri police station area. After reaching the spot, it was found that 3 Kanwar devotees who were carrying Kanwar were tired and lay down on the side of the road and a Kanwar devotee was sitting there. A speeding bike hit the sleeping devotee and went away. In this accident, one died and one got injured and is undergoing treatment in the hospital."

"The Kanwar devotees who were sitting on the roadside told about this incident," he added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. With the monsoon showers providing their cool embrace to the subcontinent, devotees across the nation officially began their Kanwar Yatra, on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

Many devotees throng temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to offer their prayers. Some also took a holy dip in the Ganga to mark the first Monday of 'Sawan'. Pilgrims who started their Kanwar Yatra were seen arriving in Haridwar two days ago to collect Gangajal and offer it to Lord Shiva today.

Devotees flock to temples, including the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the Kali Paltan temple in Meerut, and the Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur, to offer their prayers. The month of Sawan is revered by Hindus for its spiritual significance and devotion to Lord Shiva.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, marks a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation. Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan symbolize Shiva's compassion and benevolence. During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar, which are considered auspicious.

Many choose to abstain from consuming grains, eating only fruits, milk, and specific foods permissible during fasting. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervor across households and temples.

