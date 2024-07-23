Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > SC slams the brakes on BJPs name display order

SC slams the brakes on BJP’s name display order

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Interim stay on UP and Uttarakhand’s controversial directives targeting eatery owners amid opposition outcry

SC slams the brakes on BJP’s name display order

Kanwariyas walk past a shop on which banners with shopkeeper’s name was put up on Kanwar Marg. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
SC slams the brakes on BJP’s name display order
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered an interim stay on the directives issued by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand asking eatery owners along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, the staff and other details, a move the opposition has claimed is intended to promote religious discrimination.


Issuing notice to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, where the Ujjain municipal body has issued a similar directive, a bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti, however, said eateries may be required to display the kind of food they are serving like they are vegetarian or non-vegetarian.



A large number of devotees travel from various places with 'kanwars' carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform 'jalabhishek' of Shivlings during the Hindu calendar month of 'Shravan'. Many believers shun consuming meat during the month they consider holy. The significant order comes amid an escalating row over the directives, with even BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) joining the chorus for their withdrawal and opposition parties resolving to raise the issue in Parliament.


Kanwariyas vandalise car, thrash occupants 

A car was vandalised and its occupants thrashed by ‘kanwariyas’ who claimed that it had brushed against them here on the Haridwar-Delhi national highway, police said Monday on the first day of the annual kanwar yatra. The group of devotees claimed that a ‘kanwar’ belonging to one of them had been rendered impure because the car had touched it near the Bajheri cut under the Chhapar area of the district late Sunday. A police officer, however, said no kanwariya came forward to confirm whether his kanwar came in contact with the car.

MP govt: No name display mandate 

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has clarified that it has not issued any instructions requiring shop owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state, and there is no such compulsion. Amidst a row in Uttar Pradesh over a directive to highlight shop owners’ names on eateries along the Yatra route, the MP government has asked urban bodies to refrain from spreading any confusion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news supreme court uttar pradesh uttarakhand new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK