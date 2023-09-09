The Congress party has criticized the government regarding the Adani issue, suggesting that while the G20 theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to endorse "One Man, One Government, One Business Group."

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article 'One Man, One Government, One Business Group': Cong takes swipe at govt over Adani issue x 00:00

The Congress party has criticized the government regarding the Adani issue, suggesting that while the G20 theme is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to endorse "One Man, One Government, One Business Group."

The Congress has been scrutinizing the financial transactions of billionaire Gautam Adani's group following allegations of "irregularities" and stock price manipulation by US research firm Hindenburg. The Adani Group has refuted these allegations and asserted its innocence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that as the 2023 G20 Summit begins in Delhi, it is worth recalling Modi's many exhortations at previous meetings of the grouping for the international community to crack down on corruption and money laundering.

At the 2014 Brisbane G20 meeting, the prime minister called for global cooperation "to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders", to "track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers" and to "break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds", the Congress leader said.

Ramesh criticized the PM for facilitating the creation of monopolies for the Adanis in sectors like ports, airports, power, and roads while obstructing investigations into Adani's alleged wrongdoing by various agencies. He alleged that this protected tax havens for Modi's close associates and maintained banking secrecy.

Ramesh highlighted recent revelations linking two opaque funds to Adani, alleging round-tripping, money laundering, and securities law violations. He questioned whether these actions were undertaken without pressure from the top.

Also read: G20 summit Delhi: African Union joins G20 as all member countries accept PM Modi's proposal

He also criticized the government's handling of economic offenders like Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi, and Vijay Mallya, alleging that only two of 72 major economic offenders had been brought back to India.

Ramesh remarked on the G20's cooperative objectives and noted criticisms regarding slum cover-ups, demolitions, and mistreatment of stray animals, all to enhance the PM's image. He contrasted the G20's slogan with Modi's alleged stance favoring a concentration of power.

Opposition parties have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tiwari launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led Centre, asking the government to clarify in Parliament whether the government is aiming to provide a military base to United States soldiers on Indian soil.

Tiwari, citing the India-US joint statement released by the White House on Friday, said, "Is this a precursor to providing US military bases on Indian soil? The NDA/BJP will have to clarify in Parliament."

The Congress leader's attack on the Centre comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit with US President Joe Biden hours after he landed in New Delhi to attend the mega conclave.