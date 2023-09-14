The police had begun a probe into the gaming fraud after a local businessman lodged a complaint that he had been duped of Rs 58 crore

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Online gaming fraud: Hawala transactions worth Rs 11.80 cr unearthed after raid in Nagpur x 00:00

Alleged hawala transactions worth Rs 11.80 crore were reportedly unearthed after a raid was conducted by the police in connection with a online gaming fraud probe. The raid was conducted at the residence of a man in Nagpur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday, the PTI reported.

The police had begun a probe into the gaming fraud, allegedly orchestrated by one Sontu Jain, after a local businessman lodged a complaint that he had been duped of Rs 58 crore, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the news agency, the raid took place at the residence of Anwesh alias Awkash Jain in Shanti Nagar and documents which allegedly showed hawala transactions worth Rs 11.80 crore over the past three years between him and Gondia-resident Sontu Jain were recovered, the official said.

A raid in Sontu Jain's house on July 22 had led to seizure of Rs 17 crore cash, 14 kilograms of gold and 294 kilograms of silver, cumulatively worth Rs 27 crore, police had said.

On August 2, a raid at his residence had led to recovery of Rs 85 lakh cash, as well as gold valued at more than Rs 4.5 crore, they had added.

Meanwhile, Ganeshpeth police on September 2 registered a case against Sontu Jain and some of his kin for threatening the complainant businessman in order to force him to withdraw the complaint.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said actions aimed at obstructing police investigations will not be tolerated and those involved would face strict action, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, as many as four people were arrested by the police allegedly with 30 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 3 lakh in Nagpur, Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday, the PTI reported.

They were held near Kamal Talkies on a tip off and have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions, the official told the PTI.

They were identified as Mohammad Faizan Mohammad Vakil Ansari (40), Haripal Hinsaram Balotiya (28), Mohammad Javed Mohammad Shamim (30) and Sunil Shankar Tandon (32), he said., according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)