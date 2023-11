Only corrupt and sinful people can think about PM in such way: Devendra Fadnavis on Rahul Gandhi's 'panauti' remarks

Devendra Fadnavis said PM Modi is the "messiah" for common people and his third term from 2024 to 2029 will be the "defining moment" for India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

In a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "Panauti" remarks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said those who are "corrupt" and "sinful" can only think in such manner about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency PTI.

He said PM Modi is the "messiah" for common people and his third term from 2024 to 2029 will be the "defining moment" for India, reported PTI.

Queried on remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, Devendra Fadnavis said neither his (Rahul's) party nor the people of the country take him seriously, reported PTI.

"Those who are corrupt and sinful are scared of Modiji and such people can think in that way about Modiji but for the common people of India, he is a messiah, protector of the country, and a prime minister who is taking India ahead," he told reporters, reported PTI.

The senior BJP leader said he also didn't take Rahul Gandhi seriously, reported PTI.

At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM means Panauti Modi", insinuating the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider, reported PTI.

Referring to India's loss in the cricket world cup final against Australia, Rahul Gandhi used the term associated with bad luck. The word 'panauti' has been trending on social media since the defeat in the match, attended by Prime Minister Modi at the Ahmedabad stadium named after him, reported PTI.

Responding to a query on what transpired at a meeting held on Wednesday at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini to discuss the preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis said he stressed strengthening the BJP in every constituency and booth, reported PTI.

"I said more than BJP, this election is important for Bharat. The way Modi ji has taken the country ahead, his tenure between 2024 and 2029 will be a defining moment for India," he added, reported PTI.

Fadnavis said he would perform the annual puja of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur temple on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi on Thursday, reported PTI.

Earlier, a Maratha outfit, agitating for the reservation, had opposed Fadnavis' visit to the temple. However, on Tuesday the outfit withdrew its opposition following an assurance from the local administration about their demands.

(With inputs from PTI)