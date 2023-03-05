Only gold jewellery with 6-digit hallmark to be sold from April 1

Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters.

Representation Pic/Getty Images

Gold jewellery and artifacts having only a four-digit number Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number as a hallmark cannot be sold from March 31, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has announced.

From April 1, only those gold jewellery and artifacts with a six-digit alphanumeric number as a hallmark can be sold, Nidhi Khare, additional secretary, of consumer affairs said. Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters.

BIS has successfully implemented Mandatory Hallmarking in 256 districts of the country with effect from June 23, 2021, wherein more than three lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID every day. Khare added that hallmarked gold jewellery items were being sold across the country, even in those districts where it is not mandatory yet.

