Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for attacking MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande
Mumbai: It’s Women’s Day every day at these metro stations
Mumbai: India’s first fully divyang customer relations centre opens in Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Doctors remove foetal bones from lady’s womb
Mumbai: D Ward takes lead in waste segregation

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Only gold jewellery with 6 digit hallmark to be sold from April 1

Only gold jewellery with 6-digit hallmark to be sold from April 1

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters.

Only gold jewellery with 6-digit hallmark to be sold from April 1

Representation Pic/Getty Images


Gold jewellery and artifacts having only a four-digit number Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number as a hallmark cannot be sold from March 31, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has announced.


From April 1, only those gold jewellery and artifacts with a six-digit alphanumeric number as a hallmark can be sold, Nidhi Khare, additional secretary, of consumer affairs said. Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters. 



Also Read: People considering BJP alternative: Sharad Pawar at BJP’s Kasba poll debacle


BIS has successfully implemented Mandatory Hallmarking in 256 districts of the country with effect from June 23, 2021, wherein more than three lakh gold articles are being hallmarked with HUID every day. Khare added that hallmarked gold jewellery items were being sold across the country, even in those districts where it is not mandatory yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news new delhi India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK