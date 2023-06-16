Breaking News
Op Jumagund: Biggest infiltration bid since 2021 foiled, five militants killed, says Army

Updated on: 16 June,2023 07:16 PM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent

The Indian army on Friday said that it killed five heavily armed foreign militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was the "biggest" infiltration bid to have been foiled since 2021, when India and Pakistan effected a ceasefire understanding. S

The Indian army on Friday said that it killed five heavily armed foreign militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was the "biggest" infiltration bid to have been foiled since 2021, when India and Pakistan effected a ceasefire understanding.


Srinagar-based Defence PRO said that the operation in the Jumagund area in the Keran sector was launched Thursday night based on intelligence input gathered over few days by Jammu and Kashmir Police.


“On 15 Jun 2023, a specific intelligence input was received of likely infiltration along Jumagund Nar from JKP. Joint Operation by Indian Army and JKP was launched in Keran Sector on night 15/16 June wherein multiple ambushes were laid along the likely routes of infiltration. On 16 June at around midnight hours ambush teams observed five heavily armed terrorists crossing the Line of Control,” he said.


The militants were engaged by ambush teams along the fence in spite of adverse weather and terrain conditions, he said in a statement. “The ensuing fire fight resulted in elimination of five infiltrating terrorists without any collateral damage.” The operation continued throughout the night and the detailed search of the area was carried during early morning. ldentity of the slain militants and their affiliation is being ascertained.

“This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between Indian Army and JKP. The operation clearly establishes the evil design of terrorist groups which are determined to disrupt peace in Kashmir. It also exposes the facade of false commitment to the ceasefire understanding by Pakistan which has repeatedly been exploited to perpetrate terror in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces stand steadfast to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements to disrupt peace and harmony in Kashmir.”

indian army line of control kupwara district jammu and kashmir kashmir news

