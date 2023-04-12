Breaking News
Operation Meghdoot: Here are the five facts about the operation

Updated on: 12 April,2023 10:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

On April 13, 1984, the Indian army launched Operation Meghdoot in Siachen

Operation Meghdoot: Here are the five facts about the operation

In this June 21, 2016 file photo, soldiers perform Yoga in Siachen. PTI photo


On April 13, 1984, the Indian army launched Operation Meghdoot in Siachen. Here are the five facts about the operation:


  1. The Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Meghdoot to seize Siachen Glacier in Kashmir.
  2. One of the Kumaon Battalions, assisted by Ladakh Scouts, was given the task of carrying out the mission. Maj (later Col) RS Sandhu, VrC, spearheaded the initial assault. Because it was the first assault undertaken on the highest battlefield in the world, this military operation was exceptional.
  3. On Friday, April 13, 1984, during the operation, Indian troops descended upon Bilafond La on Saltoro ridge, west of Siachen glacier. The day was Baishakhi.
  4. The operation gave Indian troops a strategic edge and preserved the status quo by allowing them to take control of the entire Siachen glacier.
  5. Siachen is important for R&D in a number of military specialties and allows India the chance to test the mettle of its own troops. India takes satisfaction in maintaining its control on the highest battleground in the world with the occupation of Siachen, but a tremendous human cost has been incurred.



