Man who helped gangster Deepak 'Boxer' get passport on false name arrested

Delhi Police's Special Cell had nabbed the gangster in Mexico and brought him here on April 5. According to officials, Deepak was helped by another criminal who, as part of a deal, not only arranged his escape abroad but also spent Rs 55 lakh on the same

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 47-year-old man has been arrested from Rohini for allegedly helping gangster Deepak 'Boxer' get a fake passport based on a fictitious ID, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi Police's Special Cell had nabbed the gangster in Mexico and brought him here on April 5. According to officials, Deepak was helped by another criminal who, as part of a deal, not only arranged his escape abroad but also spent Rs 55 lakh on the same.

On Tuesday, the Delhi police arrested Mehfooz Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, from Rohini Sector-15 where he came to deliver fake passports and other forged documents to his associate, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Six fake passports, photocopies of two forged passports and as many Aadhaar cards were seized from him, the police officer said, adding Khan had gone into hiding after learning about gangster Deepak's arrest.

Also Read: Police initiate probe after Delhi school gets bomb threat

Khan told police that after completing his postgraduation in political science he got into the business of supplying "Mata ki Chunni' -- scarfs used in religious events -- to Jammu, Amritsar, Bangalore and Surat in association with his maternal uncle had a manufacturing unit at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

He quit the business in 2014 when his wife suffered serious health issues and opened a tour and travel office in Moradabad. He used to help people in applying for passports for people wanting to go on Haj.

This was when he met a passport agent outside the Regional Passport Office in Bareilly. With that person, Khan and his associates started making forged documents for the issuance of passports, police said.

In November 2022, one person told him to make a passport for a person in the name of Ravi Antil and paid him Rs 5,000 to prepare forged Aadhar and PAN cards in that name with the address of Naththa Nagla village in Moradabad, they said.

Khan took another Rs 5,000 to apply for the passport. On December 14 last year, Ravi Antil alias Deepak Boxer met him outside Passport Sewa Campa at Rampur and completed the process of getting the passport. Khan delivered the passport to Deepak in Bareilly on December 19 and took Rs 8,000 from him, police added.

According to Dhaliwal, Deepak "Boxer", the winner of a national-level boxing championship, was arrested after extensive work by police and with the help of US agencies.

"Deepak got a passport made in Bareilly and took a flight from Kolkata. He changed flights to reach Mexico. His aim was to cross into the US. The FBI and the Mexico Police really helped a lot (to arrest him)," Dhaliwal had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.