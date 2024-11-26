Breaking News
Opposition members seek tenure extension for Waqf JPC

Opposition members seek tenure extension for Waqf JPC

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

In a memorandum to the Speaker, the opposition members also sought an extension of the tenure of the Joint Committee of Parliament by a "reasonable time" to allow substantive deliberations on the expansive legislation

LS Speaker Om Birla with JPC on Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Pic/PTI

Opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a complaint against panel chairman Jagadambika Pal, accusing him of bulldozing the proceedings on the crucial matter.


In a memorandum to the Speaker, the opposition members also sought an extension of the tenure of the Joint Committee of Parliament by a "reasonable time" to allow substantive deliberations on the expansive legislation.



"We submitted to the Speaker that the due processes are not followed by the chairman. He is hurrying up, bulldozing the proceedings," DMK member A Raja told reporters after meeting the Speaker.

Raja said Pal was not following the due process of the Joint Committee of Parliament and had announced suo-motu that the report has to be presented to Parliament on November 29.

