Opposition parties to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office today

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Dehradun
As per the sources, the like-minded Opposition party leaders will meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge's office in Parliament at around 10:00 am today.

File Photo


Opposition parties will attend a joint meeting scheduled to be held at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Monday at 10:00 am, ahead of the second phase of the Budget Session. On Sunday, sources had said, "Leaders of like-minded opposition parties will be meeting at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament premises tomorrow morning."


As per the sources, the like-minded Opposition party leaders will meet at Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge's office in Parliament at around 10:00 am today. Congress MPs will also be meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament at around 10.30 am, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house, the sources had said.



The Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

"The Congress party is the only party that has never compromised with the BJP/RSS and its despicable politics. We will always fight to protect our political values against the BJP's authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught," the party had said in its declaration.

