Opposition to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Monday to chalk out strategy Budget session of Parliament

Updated on: 12 March,2023 02:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

The Congress Parliamentary party will also be meeting on the same day to devise party strategy for both Houses

Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic


Like-minded opposition parties will meet on Monday at LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the Parliament premises to chalk out a strategy for the remaining part of the Budget Session.


The Congress Parliamentary party will also be meeting on the same day to devise party strategy for both Houses.



Also Read: Budget session of Parliament to resume on March 13


The Budget session of Parliament will resume from Monday and the opposition is preparing to corner the Central government on various issues, including Hindenburg report on Adani, inflation and hike in petroleum product prices and growing unemployment.

According to reports, 35 bills are pending in both the Houses.

The second leg of the Session will have a total of 17 sittings and will continue till April 6.

