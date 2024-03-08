Opposition remark LPG cylinder price slashing as 'election driven decision'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 on the occasion of International Women's Day. "This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti", PM Modi said.

However, the opposition leaders have remarked the decision as an 'election gimmick' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, Prithviraj Chavan said, "Already prices were so high. It had gone up from Rs 400 during Congress rule to Rs 1000 and above now. Increase and then reduce is an election gimmick," he said while speaking with PTI.

He also attacked the Centre for 'Modi ki Guarantee' advertisements in newspaper in connection with the reduction in LPG cylinder prices. This was the development of a "personality cult" around Modi and the Election Commission of India must intervene, Chavan said.

Adding to the Opposition barbs over the Centre's decision to reduce the price of domestic LPG by Rs 100, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This is an election-driven decision as opposed to one taken keeping the interests of women at heart. Women across the country have been demanding a reduction in the price of LPG cylinders for a while now," she said while speaking with ANI.

"It has been nine and a half years since PM Modi raised the issue of tackling inflation. Today, be it women, men, households or families, all are bearing the brunt of runaway inflation. Expenses are going up with no commensurate rise in incomes, " Chaturvedi added.

PM Modi on Friday announced on X, the decision to reduce LPG gas prices. "Today, on Women's Day, our government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," PM Modi posted on X.

As per official statement released earlier, the central government has provided 14.17 crore free LPG refills across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)