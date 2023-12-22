Opposition trains guns at Union govt over Rajouri terror attack

Following Rajouri terror attack, in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district, that killed four Army personnel, oppn parties cast doubt on govt's handling of situation

Security beefed up near the site of attack/ PTI

Following the Rajouri terror attack, in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, that killed over four Army personnel, opposition parties have begun politicising the incident, casting doubt on the government's handling of the situation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut compared the Rajouri terror attack to the Pulwama incident in 2019, criticising the government's response and casting doubt on potential political gains. He accused the government of ignoring security concerns and emphasised their quick response to political questions, an ANI report stated.

The ANI report quoted Sanjay Raut as saying "Yesterday's terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of the Pulwama attack. The govt is sleeping. Do you(BJP) again want to do politics on the sacrifice by our jawans? Do you want to seek votes again in 2024 as you did in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack? If we ask questions about the Poonch incident, then they will throw us out of Delhi or the country."

Raut brought up the issue of the Parliament security breach and stated the government's lack of awareness of such incidents.

Highlighting the recent increase in soldier casualties, expressing concern about the government's emphasis on promoting tourism in Kashmir while ignoring security concerns, he said, "The government is celebrating the abrogation of Article 370 and see what has happened. This is a serious issue. In the last two months just see how many soldiers have been killed. They don't allow the Parliament to function. When we questioned Parliament's intrusion they removed us from Parliament. If we question on Poonch attack they will throw us out of the country."

Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised that terrorism persists in the region despite claims to the contrary. He chastised the government for its narrow focus on tourism and emphasised ongoing security threats.

Terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in Rajouri's Thanamandi neighbourhood, killing four Army personnel and injuring three others. The Army responded quickly to the attack.

Speaking to ANI, the National Conference President said, "Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended. They (the Union government) are only talking about boosting tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here."

Notably, security has been beefed up at the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway following the terrorist attack on Army vehicles in the Thanamandi area of the Rajouri sector which led to deaths of nearly five army personnel while two others were injured.

