India united against scourge of terrorism: Mallikarjun Kharge after terror attack in Jammu

Updated on: 22 December,2023 01:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in an area that falls in Jammu region's Poonch and Rajouri districts

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/PTI

India stands united against the scourge of terrorism, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday while expressing his deep anguish at the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal area the day before.


Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in an area that falls in Jammu region's Poonch and Rajouri districts. The bodies of two of the slain soldiers were mutilated, officials said.


"We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks that have been taking place in Rajouri and in the areas of Pir Panjal range," Kharge said in a post on X.


The Army personnel had made a "supreme sacrifice", he said and lauded their "indomitable courage and resolute bravery".

"In this hour of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. We pray for the complete and speedy recovery of the injured soldiers," the Congress chief said.

"India is united against the scourge of terrorism," the Congress president said.

The vehicles carrying the Army personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation came under attack at a blind curve between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station around 3.45 pm on Thursday, according to the officials.

jammu and kashmir Mallikarjun Kharge india India news national news

