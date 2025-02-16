India's textile exports have reached Rs 3 lakh crore, PM Modi said at the event held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. He also informed that the FDI into India's textile sector doubled over the past decade

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that India’s textile exports have now reached Rs 3 lakh crore and has set a target of Rs 9 lakh crore for the sector's exports by 2030, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking at Bharat Tex 2025, PM Modi noted that the event is emerging as a major global textile gathering.

"Today, we are the sixth largest textile exporter in the world. Our textile exports have reached three lakh crores of rupees. Now, our target is to take it to nine lakh crores of rupees by 2030... But I want to say that after seeing the enthusiasm of people today, I feel you all will prove my target wrong, and the work will be completed before that," said PM Modi at the event, which was held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, ANI reported.

"Bharat Tex is now emerging as a mega global textile event. This time, the entire spectrum of the value chain is participating here together, with 12 segments involved... Bharat Tex is becoming a strong platform for engagement, collaboration, and partnerships for policymakers, CEOs (chief executive officers), and industry leaders across the world," he added.

India is currently the sixth largest exporter of textiles and apparel globally, ANI reported.

The event sees participation from individuals across the entire spectrum of the textile sector – from chemicals to yarns to garments.

"It is a matter of satisfaction for the country that the seed we have planted is today growing rapidly on the path of becoming a banyan tree. Bharat Tex is now becoming a mega global textile event. I commend the efforts of all stakeholders involved in this programme and heartily congratulate everyone associated with it," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi also highlighted that FDI in India’s textile sector has doubled over the past decade, attributing this success to diligent efforts and consistent policy.

"Today, more than 120 countries are participating in Bharat Tex 2025... The entrepreneurs who are coming here are getting exposed to the culture and cultural needs of 120 countries. They are getting opportunities to take their businesses from local to global. Bharat Tex gives us a glimpse of our tradition as well as of Viksit Bharat... the seed that we sow is growing very fast," he added.

Last year, PM Modi discussed five key factors in the textile industry—farm, fibre, fabric, fashion, and foreign.

"This concept of farm, fibre, fabric, fashion, and foreign is now transforming into a mission for India. This mission is creating new opportunities for farmers, weavers, designers, and traders. In the past year, Bharat's textile and apparel exports have experienced a growth rate of 7 per cent," he remarked.

In Budget 2025, the government announced a 'Mission for Cotton Productivity' aimed at benefiting lakhs of cotton-growing farmers.

This five-year mission will focus on enhancing cotton farming's productivity and sustainability while promoting extra-long-staple cotton varieties.

PM Modi also mentioned the growing opportunities in the technical textiles sector, with India tapping into its potential.

The government’s goal is to target exports worth USD 10 billion in technical textiles under its National Technical Textiles Mission. Launched in 2020-21, the mission, which has been extended until 2025-26 with a financial outlay of Rs 1,480 crore, aims to position India as a global leader in technical textiles.

Technical textiles refer to textile materials and products designed primarily for their technical performance across high-end industries. Currently, India’s technical textile exports are estimated to be between USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion.

The Prime Minister also visited the exhibition at Bharat Tex 2025, where he interacted with the participants.

(With ANI inputs)