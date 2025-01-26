Breaking News
Updated on: 26 January,2025 04:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Let us all collectively pledge to strengthen and uphold the nation's constitutional values, Nadda said

JP Nadda. File Pic

BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Sunday that India, as the "mother of democracy" and a republic, represents the world, as he called for strengthening the country's constitutional values.


Speaking at a Republic-Day event held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) has become a medium to uplift most of the downtrodden people in the society, embodying the spirit of "Antyodaya", according to a statement issued by the party.


"Let us all collectively pledge to strengthen and uphold the nation's constitutional values. It is our duty to leave no stone unturned in making India a developed nation and ensure that every citizen contributes to this grand journey," Nadda said.


He unfurled the national flag at the BJP office and was joined by several party leaders on the occasion.

BJP republic day PM Modi India news national news

