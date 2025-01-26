Let us all collectively pledge to strengthen and uphold the nation's constitutional values, Nadda said

JP Nadda. File Pic

Listen to this article Viksit Bharat medium to uplift most downtrodden: JP Nadda x 00:00

BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Sunday that India, as the "mother of democracy" and a republic, represents the world, as he called for strengthening the country's constitutional values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a Republic-Day event held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here, Nadda said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the vision of "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) has become a medium to uplift most of the downtrodden people in the society, embodying the spirit of "Antyodaya", according to a statement issued by the party.

"Let us all collectively pledge to strengthen and uphold the nation's constitutional values. It is our duty to leave no stone unturned in making India a developed nation and ensure that every citizen contributes to this grand journey," Nadda said.

He unfurled the national flag at the BJP office and was joined by several party leaders on the occasion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever