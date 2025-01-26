Breaking News
Exclusive | State CID sources: Saif Ali Khan ‘attacker’ fingerprints don’t match with those found at crime scene
26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: US top court clears Tahawwur Rana’s extradition to India
Mumbai local train update: Weekend rush at Bandra, Masjid Bunder stations due to bridge work
Mumbai: Distracted using navigation app, motorcyclist crushes boy’s big toe
Mumbai: Minor calls colony friend ‘mota’, gets stabbed
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Republic Day 2025 PM Modi wears yellow and red striped safa with long veil brown jacket

Republic Day 2025: PM Modi wears yellow and red striped 'safa' with long veil, brown jacket

Updated on: 26 January,2025 12:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

For the 76th Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil

Republic Day 2025: PM Modi wears yellow and red striped 'safa' with long veil, brown jacket

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Republic Day 2025: PM Modi wears yellow and red striped 'safa' with long veil, brown jacket
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic Day 2025 look on Sunday, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.


For the 76th Republic Day celebrations, PM Modi wore a white kurta-pyjama and sported a turban with a long veil.


Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's Independence Day and Republic Day looks.


Last year, he chose a multi-coloured "bandhani" print safa for his Republic Day look.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

In 2023 too, PM Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with a pair of trousers and a kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.

In 2019, PM Modi sported a multi-coloured turban as he delivered his sixth Independence-Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day as prime minister in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri "bandhej" turban. In 2015, PM Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

From a bright red "bandhani" turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani "safa", PM Modi's eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic-Day appearances too.

In 2022, PMModi had chosen a unique traditional cap from Uttarakhand for the Republic-Day celebrations. The cap also had a Brahma Kamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is Uttarakhand's state flower, which the prime minister uses on every visit to Kedarnath.

In 2021, PM Modi wore a "Halari Pagdi", a bright red "bandhej" (a type of tie-dye textile) headgear with yellow dots during the celebratory parade -- a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar in Gujarat. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

republic day Republic Day parade Republic day celebrations PM Modi narendra modi delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK