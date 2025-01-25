The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of unity and collective progress and said to make the Indian Republic stronger, it is important to put aside all differences and develop harmony

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his best wishes to the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day 2025. He emphasisied Maharashtra's pivotal role in shaping India's future and its remarkable achievements across various sectors.

In his message, Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the state’s unwavering commitment to becoming a driving force for the country's progress. "Maharashtra is India's powerhouse. In the near future, the 'data centre' will become the 'capital'. Our MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) will be a global growth centre. Maharashtra is a magnet for global investors and industry. With all the powerhouses, Maharashtra will have a unique contribution in strengthening the Indian economy," he said.

Fadnavis also outlined the state's exceptional strides in multiple fields, from agriculture and irrigation to education, health, industry, energy, and infrastructure.

"Maharashtra has done remarkably well in the fields of agriculture, irrigation, education, health, industry, energy and infrastructure. The state has topped the list in social justice, too. There is a balance between environment and climate change," he said.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of unity and collective progress. "We want to increase the popularity of Maharashtra. We have to unite for that. We have to make our Indian Republic even stronger. Let's put aside all differences and develop mutual love and harmony. Let us resolve to build the best, the most beautiful and the best India," he stated in his address.

Fadnavis concluded his Republic Day 2025 message with a call to preserve the values of unity and patriotism for future generations.

CM Devendra Fadnavis defends MoUs with Indian firms amid criticism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has countered Opposition criticism regarding the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with Indian companies during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Fadnavis highlighted the presence of top CEOs at the event, emphasising it as an ideal platform for fostering business relationships and securing investments. He dismissed the Opposition’s mockery, describing the MoUs as strategic steps to drive investment and economic growth in Maharashtra.



He said, “It [Davos] is where international CEOs (Chief Executive Officers) network and multinational partners want their investors to meet heads of state where they plan to invest. The allegations are nothing but jealousy after we signed MoUs worth Rs 1,60,000 crore. The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) also went to Davos but returned with MoUs worth only Rs 50,000 crore.”