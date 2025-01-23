Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praises Lilavati-Mayo nursing training partnership, calls it path to seva

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis added that the nursing training program will revolutionise nursing education and set unparalleled standards of patient care

File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hailed the collaboration between Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and the renowned Mayo Clinic of the US, for a nursing training program, saying that it will not only open up a new journey in the healthcare sector but also pave the way towards the path of 'seva' (service) to mankind.

CM Fadnavis in his virtual message at the 'Lilavati Initiative' program, said, "Lilavati Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai and the world-renowned Mayo Clinic USA are collaborating for nursing training program. This will not only open up a new journey in the healthcare sector but also towards the path of 'seva' to mankind," reported ANI.

He added that the nursing training program will revolutionise nursing education and set unparalleled standards of patient care.

"Due to the World Economic Forum at Davos, I am unable to be a part of this momentous occasion but my best wishes are always with you. I am sure that the launch of the nursing-training program which is the first of its kind in our country will revolutionise nursing education and set unparalleled standards of patient care. It is indeed a proud moment for all of us that this program is being hosted here in Mumbai, a city that has always been at the forefront of progress and innovation," Fadnavis added, reported ANI.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was unable to attend the 'Lilavati Initiative' program in person as he is currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum 2025.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who attended the programme, praised Lilavati Hospital for their dedication towards serving the patient.

"Lilavati Hospital became operational in 1978. It's a 330-bed hospital. This was also the favourite hospital of Hindu Hridya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. He received treatment here till the end. Recently, you treated actor Saif Ali Khan, and I congratulate you for that. This is the special quality of your hospital - every patient gets well. Your doctors, nurses, and staff are dedicated and serve patients like family, with the sole aim of ensuring their recovery and good health," Shinde said, reported ANI.

Lilavati Hospital partners with Mayo Clinic to launch 300-bed Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai

Lilavati Hospital has announced a strategic collaboration with Mayo Clinic USA to establish a 300-bed Cancer Care Institute in Mumbai, a hospital in Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and a comprehensive Nursing Excellence Programme, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra government has agreed to allocate land for the Cancer Care Institute near the private hospital in Bandra, and the acquisition process is in its final stages, Lilavati Hospital's permanent trustee Prashant Mehta told reporters on Wednesday, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)