KEM Hospital celebrated its centenary on Wednesday with a grand event, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced plans for the construction of the Ayushman Shatabdi Tower to address the space constraints faced by the hospital. The proposed tower aims to ensure that the hospital can continue to serve the growing number of patients effectively.

Speaking at the celebration of the 99th anniversary of Seth Govardhan Das Sundar Das Medical College and KEM Hospital, Shinde emphasised the hospital's unwavering commitment to patient care, describing it as the true support of Mumbai's residents. He expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, and staff for their relentless service, stating that their dedication has been instrumental in saving countless lives.

"KEM Hospital is a beacon of hope for many, and its contribution to the healthcare sector is unparalleled," said Shinde. "As we celebrate 100 years of excellence, it's imperative that we also look to the future. The Ayushman Shatabdi Tower will ensure we can accommodate more patients and continue providing top-notch medical care."

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, MLA Kalidas Kolambkar, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Commissioner Vipin Sharma, and KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Rawat. They all commended the hospital's journey and its role in shaping medical education and healthcare services in the country.

Highlighting KEM Hospital's rich legacy, Shinde recounted significant milestones such as the first heart surgery in India performed in 1968, the first successful heart transplant in 2024, and the birth of the country’s first test tube baby in 1987 by Dr Indira Hinduja. He also lauded the hospital's recent recognition for its exemplary work in organ donation.

In a special gesture, megastar Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated a new clinic for the treatment of fatty liver disease and was announced as the brand ambassador to raise awareness about the condition. "Mr Bachchan's involvement will undoubtedly enhance public understanding and outreach," Shinde said, expressing the government's gratitude.

As part of the centenary celebrations, Shinde proposed the implementation of a zero-prescription policy at KEM to reduce the financial burden on patients' families. He also suggested the establishment of a museum dedicated to the doctors who have contributed to the hospital's legacy.

The event concluded with the release of a commemorative souvenir and the hospital's annual report, followed by the state and national anthems, marking a day of reflection and anticipation for the future of KEM Hospital.