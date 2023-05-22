Breaking News
Mumbai: Now all facilities under one roof at KEM hospital

Updated on: 22 May,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

It will also feature a demonstration room, lecture hall, visitor room, theatre, and medical and general stores

Mumbai: Now all facilities under one roof at KEM hospital

The spot where KEM Hospital’s new building will come up

Mumbai: Now all facilities under one roof at KEM hospital
Patients running from one building to another for laboratory tests at KEM Hospital will soon be a thing of the past as the hospital is set to construct a new 16-floor building. This new building will consolidate all the scattered diagnostic facilities under one roof. It will also feature a demonstration room, lecture hall, visitor room, theatre, and medical and general stores.


Tertiary care hospitals and medical colleges like KEM cater to a large number of patients daily in their Outdoor and Indoor Departments.  A senior doctor from the hospital said, “Not only do patients from Mumbai rely on our services, but people from other districts and states also come here for the treatment of serious diseases. With the hospital’s vast premises and scattered diagnostic departments, it becomes hectic for patients and their relatives to move for sample collection and report retrieval. The new building will serve as a centralized lab, housing the Microbiology, Pathology, and Biochemistry departments, as well as the blood bank.”



Also Read: One of Mumbai’s oldest govt hospitals hit by massive staff crunch


The new building will be constructed adjacent to the UG & PG building, with the contract already awarded and construction set to commence in the following weeks. The BMC is allocating approximately Rs 60 crores for the construction. Dr. Sangeeta Rawat, the Dean of KEM Hospital & GS Medical College, said, “The building will comprise 16 floors, accommodating three diagnostic departments. Additionally, it will include a demonstration room, lecture hall, visitor’s room, examination hall, and a theatre for medical students. We will also incorporate a medical and general store. The construction process is expected to take around two years, and work will commence soon.”

