Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Amitabh Bachchan calls for national effort to eradicate non alcoholic fatty liver diseases

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan calls for national effort to eradicate non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases

Updated on: 20 January,2025 10:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched the first ‘Nash Clinic’ at KEM Hospital on the occasion to fight advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan calls for national effort to eradicate non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases

Actor Amitabh Bachchan unveils a handbook on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan calls for national effort to eradicate non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases
x
00:00

On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Seth Gordhandas Sundardas Medical College and King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan called for a united national effort to eliminate Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), akin to the country’s success in eradicating polio.


Speaking at the event on Monday, Bachchan expressed his commitment to support the medical field as a goodwill ambassador in the fight against NASH.


"I am proud to contribute to this cause and spread awareness about liver diseases. It is crucial that we address and treat these diseases at the earliest. I am hopeful that just as we have successfully eradicated diseases such as polio, we will also eliminate diseases like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," he emphasised.


The actor also unveiled a handbook on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Additionally, a special booklet celebrating KEM Hospital’s 100-year legacy was also released.

The occasion saw the launch of the first ‘Nash Clinic’ by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at KEM Hospital. The clinic will aim to raise awareness and offer specialised care for patients suffering from NASH, a form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that has been on the rise due to modern lifestyle changes. The outpatient department (OPD) dedicated to this cause will be operational every Friday at 1.30 pm in the hospital, under the guidance of gastroenterologist Dr Akash Shukla.

The new NASH OPD is part of KEM Hospital’s broader mission to address modern health challenges. With the launch of this clinic, the hospital hopes to make significant strides in diagnosing and treating liver diseases among the population.

Bachchan also spoke about the rapid advancements in medical technology, highlighting how these changes have revolutionised treatment and increased life expectancy, recalling his own life-saving experiences, such as the treatment he received after his accident during the film 'Coolie' and for other medical conditions like tuberculosis and liver disease.

"I owe my survival to the remarkable doctors and medical technology that has developed over the years," said Bachchan, adding, "It is essential that we as a society do not ignore any disease and seek timely medical consultation."

During the event, Bachchan was felicitated by Bhushan Gagrani, the Commissioner and Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Additional Deputy Commissioners Anita Darshi and Rajinder Batra as well as Assistant Commissioner General Lal Vishwas Bains, among others, were also present at the event.

Bachchan also praised the medical community’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The work being done by doctors for humanity, especially during the pandemic, is invaluable," he stated.

As the institution enters its second century of service, Bachchan expressed his hope that KEM Hospital will continue to serve the people with dedication and compassion for another 100 years. "The spirit of service must continue through KEM Hospital, reaching every corner of society," he said.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

KEM Hospital mumbai mumbai news amitabh bachchan health

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK