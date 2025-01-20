The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched the first ‘Nash Clinic’ at KEM Hospital on the occasion to fight advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Actor Amitabh Bachchan unveils a handbook on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Monday.

On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Seth Gordhandas Sundardas Medical College and King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan called for a united national effort to eliminate Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), akin to the country’s success in eradicating polio.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Bachchan expressed his commitment to support the medical field as a goodwill ambassador in the fight against NASH.

"I am proud to contribute to this cause and spread awareness about liver diseases. It is crucial that we address and treat these diseases at the earliest. I am hopeful that just as we have successfully eradicated diseases such as polio, we will also eliminate diseases like non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," he emphasised.

The actor also unveiled a handbook on Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Additionally, a special booklet celebrating KEM Hospital’s 100-year legacy was also released.

The occasion saw the launch of the first ‘Nash Clinic’ by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at KEM Hospital. The clinic will aim to raise awareness and offer specialised care for patients suffering from NASH, a form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that has been on the rise due to modern lifestyle changes. The outpatient department (OPD) dedicated to this cause will be operational every Friday at 1.30 pm in the hospital, under the guidance of gastroenterologist Dr Akash Shukla.

The new NASH OPD is part of KEM Hospital’s broader mission to address modern health challenges. With the launch of this clinic, the hospital hopes to make significant strides in diagnosing and treating liver diseases among the population.

Bachchan also spoke about the rapid advancements in medical technology, highlighting how these changes have revolutionised treatment and increased life expectancy, recalling his own life-saving experiences, such as the treatment he received after his accident during the film 'Coolie' and for other medical conditions like tuberculosis and liver disease.

"I owe my survival to the remarkable doctors and medical technology that has developed over the years," said Bachchan, adding, "It is essential that we as a society do not ignore any disease and seek timely medical consultation."

During the event, Bachchan was felicitated by Bhushan Gagrani, the Commissioner and Administrator of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Additional Deputy Commissioners Anita Darshi and Rajinder Batra as well as Assistant Commissioner General Lal Vishwas Bains, among others, were also present at the event.

Bachchan also praised the medical community’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. "The work being done by doctors for humanity, especially during the pandemic, is invaluable," he stated.

As the institution enters its second century of service, Bachchan expressed his hope that KEM Hospital will continue to serve the people with dedication and compassion for another 100 years. "The spirit of service must continue through KEM Hospital, reaching every corner of society," he said.