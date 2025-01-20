Pawar, the architect of the opposition coalition, has stepped in to calm the turbulence within the MVA and recently said he would convene a meeting of the combine's three constituents to discuss contesting the upcoming local body elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Monday amid differences among the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over contesting the ensuing local body polls in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported.

Thackeray drove to the former Union Minister's residence at Silver Oak in South Mumbai and met him for more than an hour, party sources said.

The veteran politician, who is the architect of the opposition coalition, has stepped in to calm the turbulence within MVA and recently said he would convene a meeting of the combine's three constituents to discuss contesting the upcoming local body elections, PTI reported.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has declared it will contest the local body elections alone.

According to PTI, Pawar recently pointed out that the mandate of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc at the centre and MVA in Maharashtra is to contest elections together at the national and state level, respectively, and not at the local level.

"We have never discussed or suggested contesting together at the local self-government level," Pawar had said.

The political allies traditionally contest local elections independently but the Sena (UBT)'s decision to go solo for the polls has triggered speculation about the viability of the alliance, comprising the Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress.

Eknath Shinde's political position shaky, someone else may lead Shiv Sena: Congress leader

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde might be dispensed with and Shiv Sena could see a new "Uday (rise)," an oblique reference to state minister Uday Samant.

The Maharashtra Congress leader was reacting to speculation about Shinde's unhappiness over the appointment of guardian ministers by CM Devendra Fadnavis, news agency PTI reported.

Shinde has left for his village in Satara district for a personal visit, sources said.

"Eknath Shinde's situation is very bad in the current political scenario. It seems Shinde may be sidelined. I wonder if Shinde's political utility is over. Shindeji was brought in by pushing out Uddhav ji (Thackeray)," the Congress leader told reporters in Nagpur.

In a veiled attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Wadettiwar also claimed that a political situation may shape up in Maharashtra with the possibility of a third "Uday (rise)" of Shiv Sena, PTI reported.

"One Uday is sailing in both boats and maintained very good relations [with both sides]," he claimed, hinting at a possible takeover of the party by state industries minister Uday Samant.

Apart from the BJP and Shinde-headed Shiv Sena, the Mahayuti also comprises the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The state government led by Fadnavis on January 18 announced guardian ministers for 36 districts in Maharashtra. However, a day later, the appointments for Nashik and Raigad were stayed.

NCP's Aditi Tatkare was appointed as the guardian minister for Raigad, irking Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale, PTI reported. Meanwhile, BJP leader Girish Mahajan was given the responsibility of Nashik district.

Amid reports of discontent, Ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Girish Mahajan (both from BJP) have left for Daregaon to meet Shinde and address his concerns. CM Fadnavis is currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum.

Meanwhile, Wadettiwar said a decision on appointing Maharashtra Congress President and the party group leader will be taken within the next eight days.

(With PTI inputs)