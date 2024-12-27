Breaking News
BMC elections: Uddhav Thackeray starts review of Shiv Sena UBT’s position in Mumbai

Updated on: 27 December,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

After the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, the recently concluded Assembly elections were seen as a litmus test for Uddhav’s party, which is a constituent of the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday started a three-day exercise to assess his party’s position in Mumbai, where civic polls are likely to be held next year, one of his close aides said. After the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, the recently concluded Assembly elections were seen as a litmus test for Uddhav’s party, which is a constituent of the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).


However, the MVA performed disastrously, winning only 46, including 20 by Sena (UBT), of the state’s 288 Assembly seats. Of the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai, Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies and won 10. Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said, “Uddhav-ji is taking stock of the poll preparedness of Sena (UBT) in all 227 municipal wards of Mumbai. The deliberations will go on for three days.”


Local body elections, including in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), could be held in March-April 2025 if the Supreme Court gives its verdict over the ‘OBC (Other Backward Class) quota’ in January. The five-year term of most municipal corporations, including the BMC, and many other local bodies in the state expired in 2022.


Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray Maha Vikas Aghadi brihanmumbai municipal corporation municipal elections BMC mumbai mumbai news

