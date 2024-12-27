After the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, the recently concluded Assembly elections were seen as a litmus test for Uddhav’s party, which is a constituent of the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

Uddhav Thackeray

Listen to this article BMC elections: Uddhav Thackeray starts review of Shiv Sena UBT’s position in Mumbai x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday started a three-day exercise to assess his party’s position in Mumbai, where civic polls are likely to be held next year, one of his close aides said. After the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, the recently concluded Assembly elections were seen as a litmus test for Uddhav’s party, which is a constituent of the Opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the MVA performed disastrously, winning only 46, including 20 by Sena (UBT), of the state’s 288 Assembly seats. Of the 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai, Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies and won 10. Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said, “Uddhav-ji is taking stock of the poll preparedness of Sena (UBT) in all 227 municipal wards of Mumbai. The deliberations will go on for three days.”

Local body elections, including in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), could be held in March-April 2025 if the Supreme Court gives its verdict over the ‘OBC (Other Backward Class) quota’ in January. The five-year term of most municipal corporations, including the BMC, and many other local bodies in the state expired in 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever