Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Shiv Sena UBT might go solo for BMC polls says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) might go solo for BMC polls, says Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 21 December,2024 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Raut said party workers were insisting the organisation go solo in the local body polls, as there were more aspirants than for the Lok Sabha or state assembly polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) might go solo for BMC polls, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
Shiv Sena (UBT) might go solo for BMC polls, says Sanjay Raut
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday hinted that his party might go solo in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections without exiting the Maha Vikas Aghadi, reported news agency PTI.


Talking to reporters, Raut said party workers were insisting the organisation go solo in the local body polls, as there were more aspirants than for the Lok Sabha or state assembly polls.


"Talks are on between Uddhav Thackeray and other party leaders (about whether to go solo) for the BMC polls. Workers want the party to contest the polls solo," he said, reported PTI.


The undivided Shiv Sena controlled the cash-rich BMC for 25 consecutive years, from 1997 to 2022.

The term of the previous elected representatives of the BMC ended in early March 2022, and fresh polls are due for nearly three years now.

Raut said the party's power in Mumbai is undisputed.

"If had we got more seats to contest in Mumbai (during the assembly polls), it would have won them," he said, claiming that it was necessary to win Mumbai or else the city would be separated from Maharashtra, reported PTI.

The Shiv Sena contested 24 seats in Mumbai and won 10, while the Congress fielded candidates for 10 seats and bagged four, and the NCP (SP) contested two seats unsuccessfully.

"Even when the (undivided) Shiv Sena was (in an alliance) with the BJP, we contested the BMC and other civic body polls independently. We are trying to find ways to do it. The MVA will exist in the Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nashik civic bodies," he said, reported PTI.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said the Shiv Sena will contest the BMC polls, likely to be held next year, as part of the ruling Mahayuti.

"The BMC polls will be contested as Mahayuti (alliance) in all 227 civic wards," said Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, reported PTI.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP are part of the Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena BMC brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK