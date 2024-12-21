Sanjay Raut residence recce: 4 staffers of telecom services firm interrogated, released after verification

The men were employees of Insta ICT Solution, a telecom network services company, and were testing the network in the area on Saturday

Police interrogated four persons in connection with suspected recce outside Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow and later released them after verifying that they were employees of a telecom network services company, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The men were employees of Insta ICT Solution, a telecom network services company, and were testing the network in the area on Saturday, the official said, reported PTI.

He said four men were interrogated and later released after the police verified their roles and designation with the company.

On Saturday, two men on a motorcycle were seen outside the Sena (UBT) leader's bungalow 'Maitri' in the Bhandup area around 9.30 am, reported PTI.

Finding it suspicious, some people waiting outside the bungalow alerted Raut's younger brother, MLA Sunil Raut.

Two men came on a two-wheeler, stopped outside the bungalow for some time and left the place, police had said.

A team from Kanjurmarg police station soon reached the spot and launched a probe.

Despite having majority why so much delay: Sanjay Raut questions Mahayuti govt on portfolio allocation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed concern over the delay in the allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet and questioned the Mahayuti government regarding the reason for the delay despite having an adequate majority, reported ANI.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said, "What is happening in government, it's is difficult to understand. The government (Mahayuti government) has been formed but no portfolio has been allocated till now. There are a lot of law and order issues..who is accountable... despite having so much majority why is so much delay," reported ANI.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and NCP also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Mahayuti alliance consisted of BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction).

Raut also criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for transferring the cases involving Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying, "The PM Modi Government can give this case to ED and FBI because they can do anything, they file fake cases," reported ANI.

On Thursday, both the NDA and INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises when a scuffle broke out between the two sides, injuring two BJP MPs.

Following the incident, BJP MPs, led by Anurag Thakur, lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Rahul Gandhi for "assault and incitement."

Shortly after, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs, approached Parliament Street Police, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge during a scuffle in the Parliament premises.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)