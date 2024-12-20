Police are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras at the bungalow, which shows two suspects on a two-wheeler, said an official

Sanjay Raut. File Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Two men conduct 'recce' of Sanjay Raut's bungalow, Mumbai police launches probe x 00:00

Mumbai police has launched a probe after two motorcycle-borne men allegedly conducted a recce of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow in Bhandup area of the city on Friday, the officials said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place around 9 am outside Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow, an official said.

"Two men came on a two-wheeler and stopped outside Sanjay Raut's bungalow for some time and left the place," he said, according to the PTI.

A few persons waiting outside the bungalow spotted the two suspects and informed the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP's younger brother and local MLA Sunil Raut, he said, as per the PTI.

Soon afterwards, the police were alerted. A team from the Kanjurmarg police station reached the bungalow and launched a probe, the official said.

"Police are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras at the bungalow, which shows two suspects on a two-wheeler," he said.

It is suspected that the duo conducted a recce. Hence, attempts to get information about them and their vehicle were on, he said.

So far, no case has been registered in this connection, according to him.

"If anything serious is found in the detailed inquiry, a case will be registered against the suspects," he said, the news agency reported on Friday.

Sanjay Raut is known as a vocal critic of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed attacks on Marathi-speaking people have increased after the BJP won the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 and alleged that an environment was being created to drive them out of Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut highlighted an incident at Kalyan in Thane district, where non-Marathi-speaking people allegedly attacked a Marathi-speaking family.

He further dubbed the Maharashtra government as "inauspicious" over the death of 14 people in the collision between a navy craft and a passenger ferry. He

alleged that dacoity and murders were taking place in villages and districts.

"A conspiracy is being hatched to attack Marathi manoos. Kalyan was the start," he said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed the BJP split the Shiv Sena, an "organisation of Marathi manoos", and weakened it so that the natives are treated like second-class citizens, and Mumbai and areas around it are given to non-Marathi-speaking builders and businessmen.

"Attacks on Marathi manoos have increased after the state assembly polls. Attempts are being made to drive Marathi manoos out of Mumbai, and an environment is being created so that Marathi manoos don't live in Thane and Kalyan," he said.

Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Raut said those calling themselves the Shiv Sena, who are part of the government, are inept and not bothered about the Kalyan incident.

"They (Shinde-led Shiv Sena) are desperate for power. The BJP's stand is to destroy the Marathi manoos," he said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)