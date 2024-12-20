Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two booked for hacking NCLTs WebEx platform playing obscene videos

Mumbai: Two booked for hacking NCLT's WebEx platform, playing obscene videos

Updated on: 20 December,2024 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The police are tracking the IP address and are trying to find the person who allegedly hacked the platform, said an official

Mumbai: Two booked for hacking NCLT's WebEx platform, playing obscene videos

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two booked for hacking NCLT's WebEx platform, playing obscene videos
x
00:00

The Cuffe Parade Police in Mumbai have registered an FIR against two people for allegedly hacking the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) courts system WebEx and later playing an obscene videos on it.  


According to the police, the complainant has stated that the court uses a system WebEx and it was allegedly hacked.


“The complainant in the matter stated that the court uses an online meeting platform WebEx to conduct virtual hearing. On December 12 and December 17 it was allegedly hacked and obscene videos were played by the person who allegedly hacked the virtual hearing platform,” the police official said.


The police are tracking the IP address and are trying to find the person who allegedly hacked the platform, said an official.

"A case has been registered against two individuals who were identified Linda Z. Miller and Jonathan Adam Amelia, at the Cuffe Parade Police Station under Sections 221, 294, and 296 of the BNS Act, along with Sections 66 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act. However the police suspect that they might have masked their identity," an official said.

The official said that further investigations were underway.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cuffe parade mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai maharashtra India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK