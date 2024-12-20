The police are tracking the IP address and are trying to find the person who allegedly hacked the platform, said an official

Representational Pic/File

The Cuffe Parade Police in Mumbai have registered an FIR against two people for allegedly hacking the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) courts system WebEx and later playing an obscene videos on it.

According to the police, the complainant has stated that the court uses a system WebEx and it was allegedly hacked.

“The complainant in the matter stated that the court uses an online meeting platform WebEx to conduct virtual hearing. On December 12 and December 17 it was allegedly hacked and obscene videos were played by the person who allegedly hacked the virtual hearing platform,” the police official said.

"A case has been registered against two individuals who were identified Linda Z. Miller and Jonathan Adam Amelia, at the Cuffe Parade Police Station under Sections 221, 294, and 296 of the BNS Act, along with Sections 66 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act. However the police suspect that they might have masked their identity," an official said.

The official said that further investigations were underway.