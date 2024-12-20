During the programme, Mumbai Police also focused on raising awareness on cybercrime and other types of criminal activities

The phones were recovered using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

Listen to this article Mumbai Police recover 36 stolen, missing mobile phones x 00:00

The Kasturba Marg Police in Mumbai recovered 36 stolen and missing mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR). The recovered devices were returned to their owners in an event at Kasturba Marg Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the programme, Mumbai Police also focused on raising awareness on cybercrime and other types of criminal activities.

Zone 12 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smita Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kishore from Khairnar Dahisar Division, and senior inspector Jayraj Ranovare, along with other cops from Kasturba Marg Police Station were present for the event.

Youth kidnapped over mobile phone dispute in Malad's Malvani; four arrested

An incident involving the kidnapping of a youth over a mobile phone dispute has been reported in the Malvani area. The Malvani police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case.

A woman from Malvani, Malad, has reported the kidnapping of her nephew, Amanullah Ansari, on Tuesday evening. According to her complaint, four men forcibly abducted Amanullah into a tempo and demanded a ransom of Rs 33,000 from his family for his release. Disturbed by the nature of the ransom demand, the woman promptly approached the Malvani police station for assistance.

The police registered a case based on her complaint.

A team led by Sub-Inspector Amit Dhumal, Amol Yanare, and Amar Shinde under Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malvani police station launched the investigation. During the process, the police detained and arrested Abhishek Singh, Ajay Pandey, Pradeep Singh, and Anwar Khan from the Ram Mandir area Goregaon. Amanullah was rescued from their custody.

It was later revealed that Amanullah had a minor argument with the four individuals over the purchase of a mobile phone.

It has been alleged that Amanullah had taken cash from the accused but failed to provide them with the mobile phone they were expecting. On the evening of the incident, the accused confronted Amanullah, demanding their money back. The argument escalated, leading to Amanullah being physically assaulted, forcibly taken into a tempo, and kidnapped. He was subsequently transported to Goregaon.