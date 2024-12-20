The impact was so severe that the bikers were thrown into the air before landing several meters away; their bike skidded on the road and collided with an oncoming motorcycle

A tragic accident occurred on Bhoomi Park Marina Enclave Road in Malad West on Wednesday night between 9:00 and 9:15 PM. Two bikers, racing at speeds exceeding 100 km/h on a road commonly used by pedestrians and residents, caused a devastating collision. The reckless behaviour resulted in injuries to multiple individuals, with three victims reported to be in critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the bikers, riding a Bullet motorcycle (registration number MH 47 BU 3777) driven by 21-year-old Sanjar Nawaz Mohammed Rafiq (alias Sonu Sayyed), with pillion rider Pratik Valmiki (19), crashed into a delivery rider’s bike (registration number MH 47 BS 8392). The delivery rider, identified as 32-year-old Arvind Yadav, was just exiting the building gate when the collision occurred.

The impact was so severe that the bikers were thrown into the air before landing several meters away. Their bike skidded on the road and collided with an oncoming motorcycle, causing the rider to fall and sustain injuries. Additionally, a pedestrian, Prashant Menon (34), who was walking his dog near the incident, suffered a fractured left foot. His dog was also injured.

More than four people sustained injuries, with three reported to be in critical condition. Officers from Charkop Police Station confirmed the details.

Witness Accounts and Concerns

Amit Malhotra, a resident of Bhoomi Park Society Phase 1, expressed frustration over the recurring accidents in the area. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said.

"This tragedy shouldn't have happened. We've been complaining to the BMC about the need for speed breakers to control speeding vehicles. The area is risky, with pedestrians, cyclists, and double-parked vehicles. This incident highlights the urgent need for better traffic management and pedestrian safety measures."

Another local resident pointed out that the newly constructed road has become a hotspot for late-night bike racing. He added, "Young men from different areas come here to race, putting their lives and others in danger. Just three months ago, a similar accident occurred when a biker hit a young woman exiting the building gate, fracturing her leg."

Police Action and Investigation

Charkop Police have registered a case against Sanjar Nawaz Mohammed Rafiq under various sections of the BNS. It was revealed during the investigation that he did not possess a valid driving license. Senior Inspector Anant Dhandore confirmed the case and stated that PSI Sachin Sonawane is leading the further investigation.