Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Reckless bike racing in Malad leaves three critically injured

Mumbai: Reckless bike racing in Malad leaves three critically injured

Updated on: 20 December,2024 12:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The impact was so severe that the bikers were thrown into the air before landing several meters away; their bike skidded on the road and collided with an oncoming motorcycle

Mumbai: Reckless bike racing in Malad leaves three critically injured

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Reckless bike racing in Malad leaves three critically injured
x
00:00

A tragic accident occurred on Bhoomi Park Marina Enclave Road in Malad West on Wednesday night between 9:00 and 9:15 PM. Two bikers, racing at speeds exceeding 100 km/h on a road commonly used by pedestrians and residents, caused a devastating collision. The reckless behaviour resulted in injuries to multiple individuals, with three victims reported to be in critical condition.


According to eyewitnesses, the bikers, riding a Bullet motorcycle (registration number MH 47 BU 3777) driven by 21-year-old Sanjar Nawaz Mohammed Rafiq (alias Sonu Sayyed), with pillion rider Pratik Valmiki (19), crashed into a delivery rider’s bike (registration number MH 47 BS 8392). The delivery rider, identified as 32-year-old Arvind Yadav, was just exiting the building gate when the collision occurred.


The impact was so severe that the bikers were thrown into the air before landing several meters away. Their bike skidded on the road and collided with an oncoming motorcycle, causing the rider to fall and sustain injuries. Additionally, a pedestrian, Prashant Menon (34), who was walking his dog near the incident, suffered a fractured left foot. His dog was also injured.


More than four people sustained injuries, with three reported to be in critical condition. Officers from Charkop Police Station confirmed the details.

Witness Accounts and Concerns

Amit Malhotra, a resident of Bhoomi Park Society Phase 1, expressed frustration over the recurring accidents in the area. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said.

"This tragedy shouldn't have happened. We've been complaining to the BMC about the need for speed breakers to control speeding vehicles. The area is risky, with pedestrians, cyclists, and double-parked vehicles. This incident highlights the urgent need for better traffic management and pedestrian safety measures."

Another local resident pointed out that the newly constructed road has become a hotspot for late-night bike racing. He added, "Young men from different areas come here to race, putting their lives and others in danger. Just three months ago, a similar accident occurred when a biker hit a young woman exiting the building gate, fracturing her leg."

Police Action and Investigation

Charkop Police have registered a case against Sanjar Nawaz Mohammed Rafiq under various sections of the BNS. It was revealed during the investigation that he did not possess a valid driving license. Senior Inspector Anant Dhandore confirmed the case and stated that PSI Sachin Sonawane is leading the further investigation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

malad Accident mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK