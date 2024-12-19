Breaking News
Major road accident at Charkop's Marina Enclave leaves six injured, three critical

Updated on: 19 December,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

According to eyewitnesses, a bike rider travelling at an excessively high speed caused the accident; as the rider approached Dolphin Tower, a delivery boy on a bike was exiting the building after completing a delivery

Major road accident at Charkop's Marina Enclave leaves six injured, three critical

Representational Image

Major road accident at Charkop's Marina Enclave leaves six injured, three critical
A major road accident occurred at Marina Enclave in Charkop, last night, injuring over six people. Three of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at Oscar Hospital.


The incident occurred around 9 PM. According to eyewitnesses, a bike rider travelling at an excessively high speed caused the accident. As the rider approached Dolphin Tower, a delivery boy on a bike was exiting the building after completing a delivery. While the delivery boy was about to cross the gate, the speeding bike collided with his, resulting in severe injuries to both rider and passenger. 


The impact caused the bike to veer off, striking pedestrians in its path. Among those injured was a man walking with his dog. Both the man and his dog sustained injuries in the accident.


The Charkop police reached the spot after receiving a call from police control. According to police sources, around six people were injured, four of whom were taken to Oscar Hospital for treatment.

The injured individuals were identified as Sonu Sayyed, Prateek Walmiki, Arvind Yadav, and Prashant.

The condition of Sayyed and Yadav is critical. The identities of the other injured individuals have not been disclosed yet, as they were taken to another hospital by their relatives and friends.

charkop Accident mumbai mumbai news news

