A tragic incident occurred in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area on Thursday, where a staff member at a "Pay and Park" facility was killed in a car collision. The accident took place around 7:45 PM when the employee, Vijay Shukla, and his colleague Rahul Singh were collecting parking fees at a counter at the Ignisia building in Bandra East, which is leased by the municipal corporation.

A speeding red car suddenly crashed into Shukla, causing severe injuries to his left abdomen and arm. Local residents who witnessed the incident quickly apprehended the driver, Prabodhan Belekher (34), a resident of Worli.

Shukla was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Kherwadi by his colleagues, but doctors declared him dead before admission, around 10 PM.

Following the incident, the BKC police registered a case against Belekher under the relevant sections of the BNS Act, including Sections 106(1), 281, and 125, in connection with the fatal accident.