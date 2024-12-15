A 25-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler collided with a BEST bus in Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai, on December 14. The bus driver has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Representational Pic

A tragic incident occurred late on the night of December 14, 2024, when a 25-year-old man, Dikshit Vinod Rajput, lost his life after his two-wheeler collided with a BEST bus in Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai. The accident took place around 11:30 p.m. near the Shivaji Nagar Junction Highway bus stop.

According to officials from the Zone 6 Police, the bus, which was heading towards the Kurla Bus Station East from Shivaji Nagar, was in motion when a two-wheeler rider, identified as Rajput, came in contact with the right rear tyre of the bus. The impact caused Rajput to sustain a serious head injury.

In response to the incident, local police quickly rushed Rajput to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor at 12:16 a.m. The police van transported him to the hospital, but despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries before treatment could begin.

The bus involved in the accident was registered under the BVG Group, operating on the Shivaji Nagar Wet Lease route. The bus was identified as vehicle number 6777, and was being driven by Vinod Aabaji Rankhambe, aged 39. The conductor on duty was Avinash Vikramrao Gite, also aged 39.

Following the accident, the police promptly arrested the bus driver, Vinod Rankhambe, and seized the bus. Zone 6 Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navnath Dhavle, confirmed the arrest and stated that a preliminary investigation had revealed that Rajput's death occurred due to the collision with the bus, he told Mid-day. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and interrogating the driver to determine the exact cause of the accident.

DCP Dhavle assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken once the facts are established.