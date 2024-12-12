Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

The site of the accident involving an out-of-control BEST bus in which seven lives were lost at Kurla on Dec 9. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How BEST lost the streets; CCTV footage reveals horrific Kurla BEST bus accident and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty, Sensex open flat, volatility expected due to expiry in F&O today

Indian stock markets opened flat as consolidation continues; however, with the expiry date today, the markets may face some volatility. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,604.45 points with a dip of 37.35 points or 0.15 per cent, while the BSE Sensex index was down by 49 points or 0.06 per cent, opening at 81,476.76 points.

Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) seems to be on the path of self-destruction, with its buses slowly turning into something akin to Delhi’s killer Blueline ones. Amidst an astronomical rise in wet-lease buses, discipline and safety have gone for a toss. In the past five years, the BEST has scrapped 2,160 buses, procuring only 37 for its own fleet. Data obtained by RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge from the Young Whistleblowers Foundation sheds light on how the city’s iconic mode of public transport has been on the decline. Read more.

Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video

The 36 seconds of horror during the Kurla BEST bus tragedy were captured by the bus’s CCTV cameras. Passengers on the AC electric bus, carrying around 30-40 people, witnessed the terrifying incident unfold. The bus was travelling at a speed of 46 kilometres per hour (kmph) on a narrow, 100-metre road. The police are now looking for the passengers on board, as they are key witnesses in the investigation. Read more.

Reddy, steady, glow!

Who would have thought even three weeks back that, at this stage of the five-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish Kumar Reddy would sit third on the list of leading run-scorers? That he would be India’s second highest run-maker, ahead of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant? Read more.

Farah Khan to choreograph special dance number for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's next

What does a feel-good film about young love need? A special dance number. That’s exactly what director Advait Chandan has envisioned for his yet-untitled next, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. mid-day has learnt that Farah Khan has been roped in to choreograph a special song, which will be filmed in Karjat on December 19. Read more.