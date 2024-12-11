Farah Khan, who began her choreography career with Aamir Khan’s Pehla nasha, to now design a special song for his son Junaid’s rom-com

What does a feel-good film about young love need? A special dance number. That’s exactly what director Advait Chandan has envisioned for his yet-untitled next, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. mid-day has learnt that Farah Khan has been roped in to choreograph a special song, which will be filmed in Karjat on December 19.

A source reveals, “It will be a two-day shoot. Advait felt that Farah would be the right person to design the peppy number that fits seamlessly in the breezy romantic comedy. The prep will start early next week before Junaid and Khushi face the camera next Thursday.” Working with Junaid will be a special experience for Farah, considering she had kicked off her career as a choreographer with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’s (1992) Pehla nasha that featured his superstar-father Aamir Khan.



The upcoming film, set to release in February 2025, marks the second outing of Khushi as well as Junaid after their respective debuts in The Archies (2023) and Maharaj. It is said to be an adaptation of the Tamil hit, Love Today (2022), which revolved around a young couple who are compelled to swap their phones for a day to test their love.